Rutronik receives "President's Award FY2005"

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has received the "President's Award FY2006" from Epson Europe.

This award has been presented to Rutronik for its special achievements in the fields of business development and investment in Epson's product lines in addition to the turnover achieved. The Epson product portfolio from Rutronik includes quartz oscillators and real-time clocks, plus graphic display controllers and LCD controllers.



During the partnership, which has only been going for just over 6 months, Rutronik has succeeded in winning over strategic customers with the entire product offering - the objective here being to supply the pan-European market with all of its 24 countries and to provide comprehensive support. Even in the initial design-in phase, a team made up of FAE (field application engineers) / FSE (field sales engineers) and the product marketing division work closely alongside customers in order to define the product from the technical side and to best suit the market. To this end, Rutronik conducts special product training courses in its regional offices and at the customer's premises.



"In terms of quartz oscillators and real-time clocks, we only supply products from top manufacturers. With Epson Toyocom, the world's number 1, we have created a new basis for supplying our customers almost entirely from a single source," explains Markus Krieg, Marketing Director Semiconductor at Rutronik.



"The cooperation has got off to a good start. We are already seeing new projects and requests from all across Europe." The target markets for these products are primarily industry and the automotive industry, accounting for a joint share of around 70 percent. Other target markets include communications and consumers.



The popular graphic display and LCD controllers from Epson constitute the second pillar of the partnership. Thanks to the minimal current consumption values, the LCD controllers are ideally suited for use in battery-powered applications. These highly specific requirements are met by only very few manufacturers. Epson products thus constitute the perfect complement to Rutronik's controller portfolio.