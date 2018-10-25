© Kongsberg

Kongsberg Automotive opens its newest Polish facility

The Norwegian automotive component supplier has officially opened the doors to its new, 17’600 square, metre plant located in the Brzeska Economic Zone in the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Province in Poland.

The company has been operating in the country since 2000, when it opened its first plant in Pruszków. Sixteen years later it was time for an expansion and the company launched its operations in Koluszki. Now, its time again as the company launches its third plant.



The decision to expand with another factory was taken by the Norwegian company back in May 2017 and the estimated value of the investment is EUR 35 million. At its new location the company will be producing heating mats for car seats and air and fuel ducts, a report from the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.



The company is said to already have employed 800 people for the new plant. After starting all production lines, the headcount is set to increase to 1000 employees, the report continues.