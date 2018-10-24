OSI Systems’ receives $10 Million Order

-OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately USD 10 million to provide electronic sub-assemblies for use in devices of a unnamed medical technology original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased to receive this order and look forward to continue supporting this customer’s advanced medical devices."