Electronics Production | October 24, 2018
OSI Systems’ receives $10 Million Order
-OSI Systems' Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division has received an order for approximately USD 10 million to provide electronic sub-assemblies for use in devices of a unnamed medical technology original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
OSI Systems’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased to receive this order and look forward to continue supporting this customer’s advanced medical devices."
Flex & Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions Flex has entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions...
Amphenol Borisch expands in Michigan – adds new jobs Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) is investing USD 3.7 million to expand its operations...
North American semi equipment industry posts September 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.09 billion...
AT&S ups its guidance for the financial year 2018/19 Based on the business development in the first quarter of the current year, the positive...
Nano Dimension continues North American expansion Nano Dimension has signed an agreement establishing GoEngineer as a new US-based...
Blue Ocean Robotics receives €13 million investment Danish venture capital fund, Nordic Eye Venture Capital, among others are investing...
Battery company secures funding from LG Chem Enevate Corporation, a lithium-ion battery technology company, says that LG Chem...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
PowerCell inaugurated its new fuel cell laboratory PowerCell Sweden has inaugurated its brand-new fuel cell laboratory at the company’s...
Global industrial robot sales doubled over the past five years A new record high of 381’000 units were shipped globally in 2017 – an increase of 30%...
Fiat Chrysler to sell its automotive components business Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its automotive...
Elmatica add new country manager in South Africa The Norwegian PCB broker is expanding its team i South Africa with the addition of...
A volatile market forces Leoni to rethink its guidance The German cable manufacturer says that it has adjusted its guidance for fiscal 2018 to the...
Cicor to open technology centre in Switzerland Swiss electronics group, Cicor, says that it is making strategic measures aimed at...
BASF & Nornickel partners to supply the battery materials market The German company has selected Harjavalta, Finland, as the first location for battery...
Northvolt to establish a production facility in Poland In order to meet the increased demand for complete battery solutions on the European market, Swedish Northvolt announces that it is establishing a new facility in in Gdansk, Poland, to industrialise and produce battery modules.
Wistron NeWeb acquires factory from Motech Wistron NeWeb Corp. (WNC) is looking to establish production sites in the Tainan Science Park...
HITEC Sensor acquires Aero Sense Technologies HITEC Sensor Developments, a designer and manufacturer of custom load cells and strain...
ZF buys stake in engineering services provider ASAP ZF Friedrichshafen AG says that it is taking over 35 percent of the shares of the engineering...
Canon to increase its ownership in Axis Axis majority owner Canon has announced a share purchase agreement that will result in...
Kimball Electronics - Fabrication achieves IATF 16949 certification Recently, Kimball Electronics-Fabrication (KEFAB) in Indianapolis achieved IATF...
Honeywell partners with Fetch Robotics Honeywell has entered into a strategic collaboration with Fetch Robotics to provide...
Construction starts for BSH’s massive dishwasher plant in Łódź The cornerstone for BSH’s new Polish dishwasher factory has been laid. This marks the start...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments