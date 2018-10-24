© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

North American semi equipment industry posts September 2018 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.09 billion in billings worldwide in September 2018 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.

The billings figure is 6.5% lower than the final August 2018 level of USD 2.37 billion, and is 1.8% higher than the September 2017 billings level of USD 2.05 billion.

“Quarterly global billings of North American equipment suppliers experienced their typical seasonal weakening in the most recent quarter,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "Relative to the third quarter, we expect investment activity to improve for the remainder of the year.”