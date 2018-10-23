© PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell inaugurated its new fuel cell laboratory

PowerCell Sweden has inaugurated its brand-new fuel cell laboratory at the company’s premises in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The total investment amounts to SEK 25 million (EUR 2.4 million) and makes it possible for PowerCell to test fuel cell stacks with an effect of up to 150 kW, which is required when developing products for larger applications such as heavy-duty trucks and buses and marine and stationary instalments, the company disclose.



The new laboratory comprises two test beds, each with a testing capacity for fuel cells and fuel cell systems of up to 150 kW, providing PowerCell with an additional total testing capacity of 300 kW. The new laboratory is an important expansion of the existing test capacity.



“This new laboratory represents a significant improvement of our ability to run long-term tests of the really powerful stacks that will be required for a commercially viable electrification of heavy duty vehicles like trucks and buses”, says Martin Berggren, head of the laboratory at PowerCell. “This is one of the world’s most complete and powerful fuel cell laboratories.”



The construction of the new laboratory has been going on for almost a year. The decision to build the new facility was made against the back of the steadily growing interest within an increasing number of market segments, for electrification using fuel cells and hydrogen. The automotive industry was the first to test fuel cells running on hydrogen, but the interest for using the technology for a transition to a more sustainable use of energy is spreading to several new segments, such as trucks and buses, marine applications and stationary power.



“As new sectors begin to test this technology, we must be able to develop ever more powerful fuel cell stacks and fuel cell systems, and here our new laboratory will play a very important role,” Per Wassén, CEO of PowerCell says.



PowerCell has already begun to explore new market segments and last August signed a MOU with the German industrial company Siemens AG, for the joint development of fuel cell-based drive and power generating systems for commercial shipping.