Seica Doubles Production Capacity

Seica SpA, Italy's leading electronics test solutions OEM, has completed new production buildings at the Seica headquarter near Turin.

With the completion of a brand new 1300 square metre production hall, Seica has nearly doubled the production capacity. Along with the production and material management rooms, there is also the addition of new demo and training rooms for Seica's international clients. Spacious R&D offices for the 15 or more electronics engineers that have been recruited recently, have also been installed.



"Our extensive mil/aero application business, as well as increasing commercial business made this step necessary," said Barbara Duvall, Seica's general manager. "Our broad range of ATE system work benches and a growing number of training classes for our international clientele made this investment necessary. We carried out all this work in June - and are happy to complete this major task in our company's 20th anniversary year. Soon we will host mil/aero seminars and workshops in our new building".