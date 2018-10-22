© BASF

BASF & Nornickel partners to supply the battery materials market

The German company has selected Harjavalta, Finland, as the first location for battery materials production serving the European automotive market. The plant will be constructed adjacent to the nickel and cobalt refinery owned by Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel).

This investment is part of BASF’s EUR 400 million multi-step investment plan and builds upon initial battery materials production started in Harjavalta in 2018. Start-up is planned for late 2020, enabling the supply of approximately 300'000 full electric vehicles per year with BASF battery materials, the company sates in a press release.



Additionally, BASF and Nornickel have signed a long-term, market-based supply agreement for nickel and cobalt feedstocks from Nornickel’s metal refinery. The agreement will establish a locally sourced and secure supply of raw materials for battery production in Europe.



“With the investment in Harjavalta, BASF will be present in all major regions with local production and increased customer proximity further supporting the rapidly growing electric vehicle market,” says Kenneth Lane, President, BASF’s Catalysts division, in the release. “Combined with our Nornickel cooperation, we are creating a strong platform that connects the efforts between industry leaders in raw material supply and battery materials technology and production.”



“The co-location of BASF’s new plant and Nornickel’s metal refinery in Harjavalta will enable unparalleled access to a local nickel and cobalt supply,” adds Jeffrey Lou, Senior Vice President, Battery Materials at BASF. “Our high-nickel cathode materials are key to deliver enhanced energy density and vehicle range to our customers. With this world-scale production facility, BASF will be able to serve the European e-mobility growth strategies of key OEMs and cell suppliers with reliable supply and close collaboration.”