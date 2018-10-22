© BASF Electronics Production | October 22, 2018
BASF & Nornickel partners to supply the battery materials market
The German company has selected Harjavalta, Finland, as the first location for battery materials production serving the European automotive market. The plant will be constructed adjacent to the nickel and cobalt refinery owned by Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel).
This investment is part of BASF’s EUR 400 million multi-step investment plan and builds upon initial battery materials production started in Harjavalta in 2018. Start-up is planned for late 2020, enabling the supply of approximately 300'000 full electric vehicles per year with BASF battery materials, the company sates in a press release.
Additionally, BASF and Nornickel have signed a long-term, market-based supply agreement for nickel and cobalt feedstocks from Nornickel’s metal refinery. The agreement will establish a locally sourced and secure supply of raw materials for battery production in Europe.
“With the investment in Harjavalta, BASF will be present in all major regions with local production and increased customer proximity further supporting the rapidly growing electric vehicle market,” says Kenneth Lane, President, BASF’s Catalysts division, in the release. “Combined with our Nornickel cooperation, we are creating a strong platform that connects the efforts between industry leaders in raw material supply and battery materials technology and production.”
“The co-location of BASF’s new plant and Nornickel’s metal refinery in Harjavalta will enable unparalleled access to a local nickel and cobalt supply,” adds Jeffrey Lou, Senior Vice President, Battery Materials at BASF. “Our high-nickel cathode materials are key to deliver enhanced energy density and vehicle range to our customers. With this world-scale production facility, BASF will be able to serve the European e-mobility growth strategies of key OEMs and cell suppliers with reliable supply and close collaboration.”
Additionally, BASF and Nornickel have signed a long-term, market-based supply agreement for nickel and cobalt feedstocks from Nornickel’s metal refinery. The agreement will establish a locally sourced and secure supply of raw materials for battery production in Europe.
“With the investment in Harjavalta, BASF will be present in all major regions with local production and increased customer proximity further supporting the rapidly growing electric vehicle market,” says Kenneth Lane, President, BASF’s Catalysts division, in the release. “Combined with our Nornickel cooperation, we are creating a strong platform that connects the efforts between industry leaders in raw material supply and battery materials technology and production.”
“The co-location of BASF’s new plant and Nornickel’s metal refinery in Harjavalta will enable unparalleled access to a local nickel and cobalt supply,” adds Jeffrey Lou, Senior Vice President, Battery Materials at BASF. “Our high-nickel cathode materials are key to deliver enhanced energy density and vehicle range to our customers. With this world-scale production facility, BASF will be able to serve the European e-mobility growth strategies of key OEMs and cell suppliers with reliable supply and close collaboration.”
A volatile market forces Leoni to rethink its guidance The German cable manufacturer says that it has adjusted its guidance for fiscal 2018 to the...
Cicor to open technology centre in Switzerland Swiss electronics group, Cicor, says that it is making strategic measures aimed at...
BASF & Nornickel partners to supply the battery materials market The German company has selected Harjavalta, Finland, as the first location for battery...
Northvolt to establish a production facility in Poland In order to meet the increased demand for complete battery solutions on the European market, Swedish Northvolt announces that it is establishing a new facility in in Gdansk, Poland, to industrialise and produce battery modules.
Wistron NeWeb acquires factory from Motech Wistron NeWeb Corp. (WNC) is looking to establish production sites in the Tainan Science Park...
HITEC Sensor acquires Aero Sense Technologies HITEC Sensor Developments, a designer and manufacturer of custom load cells and strain...
ZF buys stake in engineering services provider ASAP ZF Friedrichshafen AG says that it is taking over 35 percent of the shares of the engineering...
Canon to increase its ownership in Axis Axis majority owner Canon has announced a share purchase agreement that will result in...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
Kimball Electronics - Fabrication achieves IATF 16949 certification Recently, Kimball Electronics-Fabrication (KEFAB) in Indianapolis achieved IATF...
Honeywell partners with Fetch Robotics Honeywell has entered into a strategic collaboration with Fetch Robotics to provide...
Construction starts for BSH’s massive dishwasher plant in Łódź The cornerstone for BSH’s new Polish dishwasher factory has been laid. This marks the start...
Saab Receives Order from Boeing Saab has received an order from Boeing for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development...
Kitron sees strong order growth during third quarter “We continued on our growth path in the third quarter, delivering the highest third...
Nano Dimension partners with Accucode to meet growing demand Nano Dimension has signed a partnership with US-based reseller Accucode, Inc., a...
Tesla acquires land in Shanghai Tesla has signed an agreement to secure land in Shanghai’s Lingang area for its first factory outside the United States.
Yamaha Total Line Installation at Nidec UK Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division says that it has received a major order for a complete...
Nortech Systems’ Intercon 1 enters agreement with Northwire EMS provider, Nortech Systems, says that Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of...
Panasonic starts HVAC manufacturing in Europe Panasonic Corporation says that it has started residential air to water heat pump production at...
Aspocomp expects a better 2018 – raises its outlook The Finnish PCB manufacturer is upgrading its outlook for the full-year of 2018. The company...
SMTC earns AS9100D quality accreditation EMS provider SMTC Corporation announces that he has received AS9100 Revision D accreditation...
Norwegian geophysical company signs contract with Kitron Kitron and Magseis ASA has entered into an agreement to manufacture Magseis'...
Hanza to supply parts to Rocla's next-gen electronic forklifts Swedish EMS provider, Hanza Holding, says that it has signed an agreement with materials...
Thales-Tech for SAR/Galileo search & rescue system The European Commission (EC) has awarded Thales Alenia Space a contract for a ground...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments