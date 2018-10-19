© Panattoni Europe

Construction starts for BSH’s massive dishwasher plant in Łódź

The cornerstone for BSH’s new Polish dishwasher factory has been laid. This marks the start of construction for the 58’500 square metre facility in Łódź

Completion of the construction work and handover of the facility is planned for the beginning of 2019, and first appliances will leave the factory in mid-2019, according to a press release from industrial real estate company, Panattoni Europe.



The new 58’500 square metre plant will have 47’400 square metres dedicated to production, 9’500 will function as office- and staff spaces. The facility will also include a dishwasher testing and development centre.