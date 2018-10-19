© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension partners with Accucode to meet growing demand

Nano Dimension has signed a partnership with US-based reseller Accucode, Inc., a technology systems integrator and software development firm based in Centennial, Colorado.

The partnership is described as a further step in Nano Dimension’s growth strategy to enhance its sales footprint and meet increased demand for the DragonFly Pro additive manufacturing platform in North America, a press release reads.



Accucode 3D, Accucode’s 3D printing division, joins Nano Dimension’s partner ecosystem. As part of the reseller agreement, Accucode will purchase Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro 3D Printer, which it will use for demonstration and training purposes.



“Since the launch of DragonFly Pro sales a year ago, we’ve learned much about where our relative strengths and value proposition fit within the North American marketplace, as well as the expertise our resellers need. We look forward to making more announcements of this kind in the near future,” says Tim Sheehan, Vice President Sales Nano Dimension. “We are impressed with Accucode’s proven ability to sell, install and support advanced technologies as well as their marketing and sales-focused culture, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”



“The Dragonfly is game-changing technology for electronics engineering in all sectors. Accucode is thrilled to be an early partner and to help Nano Dimensions scale this technology across the world,” adds Accucode CEO Kevin Price. “Accucode customers in the aerospace, biomedical and automotive industries are all very excited by the potential of the DragonFly technology.”