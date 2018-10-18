© Nidec

Yamaha Total Line Installation at Nidec UK

Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division says that it has received a major order for a complete surface-mount assembly line from Control Techniques, part of the Nidec Group, including the first UK purchase of Yamaha’s new YST15 component tower.

The investment aims to boost efficiency, capacity, and assembly capabilities at the Newtown, UK based producer of advanced motor drives and power-conversion technologies, a press release reads.



The high-speed surface-mount line is made up by Yamaha’s latest YSP printer, four YSM20 mounters, YSi-V as powerful 2D + 3D inspection system that delivers industry-leading performance. The YST15 component tower stores up to 1500 reels and can load or unload up to 27 reels as a batch, interacting with the line through Yamaha Factory software tools.



“Our new state-of-the-art Yamaha assembly line, with advanced 3D optical inspection and connected component storage, enhances our ability to produce technically advanced and compact motor controls, and continuously raise delivery performance and value for customers,” says Deep Sheth, Industrial Engineering Manager, Control Techniques, in the release.



Mr. Ichiro Arimoto, General Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., IM Business, adds, “I am pleased that Control Techniques has chosen a Yamaha Total Line to strengthen the enterprise for the future. We look forward to working with our valued customer, as one of the first to integrate intelligent storage with the YST15, and an adopter of our cutting-edge 3D optical inspection technology, to realise the full performance potential of the Total Line Solution.”