Bob Douglas Joins Inovaxe Corporation as President

Inovaxe Corp., a leader in delivering supply chain management solutions to electronics manufacturers, announces that Bob Douglas has joined its team as president.

In this position, Bob is responsible for all aspects of the business including sales, marketing, accounting, technical support, material handling systems and software development.



"I am very excited to join the Inovaxe team," said Bob Douglas. "I believe that the Inovaxe solutions bridge the gap between material handling and software solutions that deliver real bottom line results for our customers with very quick return on investment."



Bob brings many years experience to Inovaxe. Prior to Inovaxe, he was the vice president of operations at Vertical Communications (previously Comdial Corp.) where he was responsible for worldwide outsource manufacturing, supplier development, quality, warehousing and distribution. Bob's focus was in supplier development, stabilizing and streamlining the contract manufacturers that were used.



Previous experience comes from SPEEDCOM Wireless Corp, where Bob was vice president of operations, and focused on manufacturing, procurement, quality, ISO 9001 quality system, warehousing and distribution. Bob lead the effort to implement both Solomon Accounting System and Siebel customer resource management system. Before that, Bob was at Teradyne Connection Systems where he held many key operational management positions over 14 years, including management of the planning organization, CNC machining and mold shops, assembly, lamination, SMT, as well as conformal coating. Additionally, Bob was integral in the integration of an Oracle ERP system.



Bob earned a BS in Management, magna cum laude, from Franklin Pierce College in Rindge New Hampshire. Additionally, he is a Certified Production and Inventory Manager (CPIM) as recognized by the American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS).