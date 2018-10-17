Norwegian geophysical company signs contract with Kitron

© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Kitron and Magseis ASA has entered into an agreement to manufacture Magseis' MASS (Marine Autonomous Seismic System) nodes to support their growth.

Israel Losada Salvador

© Kitron

Magseis is a Norwegian geophysical company specialising in OBS - Ocean Bottom Seismic - acquisition. Magseis has developed their proprietary, autonomous MASS nodes and fully automated handling system, which is used to acquire high quality seismic data for clients. The OBS market is in steady growth and the demand for OBS nodes is increasing.Based on the contract, Kitron will supply electronics, high-level assembly and system testing of the MASS nodes. Production will take place at Kitron's plant in Arendal, Norway, and the contract is valid for 3 years with an option to extend, a press release reads."This contract provides renewed growth in Kitron's Offshore/Maritime market sector. There are several opportunities between our two companies beyond the agreement that has just been signed, and the cooperation will strengthen Kitron's position as one of Scandinavia's leading EMS companies," says Israel Losada Salvador, COO and Sales Director of Kitron, in the release.