RFID at Electronica

electronica 2006 continues its focus on major industry growth sectors by pushing RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) to the forefront of application areas to be discussed at Wireless Congress 2006 - Systems and Applications.

Although not new in development terms, RFID tags have recently been compared to mobile phones in terms of far- reaching application with Worldwide revenues set to increase nearly ten-fold from $300 million two years ago to around $2.8 billion in 2009* Last year, estimates put the number of RFID tags produced at 1.3 billion and the increase in take-up, particularly in supply chain management, should see that number rise to 33 billion by the end of the decade. Only recently, the largest US retailer Wal-Mart announced to its suppliers that they must adopt RFID technology

and many other retailers and OEMs are expected to follow suit.



As a result it is becoming clear that anyone whose business is part of a supply chain, no matter what the industry, cannot afford to ignore RFID technology. At electronica 2006 (November 14 to 17 at the New Munich Trade Fair Centre), visitors to the Fair and delegates to the Wireless Congress will be able to learn and see at first hand the very latest developments in the rapidly expanding RFID technology sector.