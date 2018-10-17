© mycronic

Mycronic lands Asian order for advanced maskwriter

Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision-800 from an unnamed customer in Asia. The system is configured with limited functionality and is scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2019.

The order, which was booked in the fourth quarter, is valued at between USD 30-35 million and also includes certain upgrades to the customer’s existing system.



A fully optioned Prexision-800 can – while maintaining productivity – produce patterns that are almost 25% more compact than previously possible. This ensures efficient production of the most advanced and critical photomasks for displays, such as 4K smartphones and advanced AMOLED displays.



“It is gratifying to secure another order for a system based on the Prexision-800 platform. The customer can upgrade the functionality at a later date to a Prexision-800 system that fully meet the industry’s high standards for manufacturing of new, innovative display applications while maintaining productivity,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators, Mycronic, in a press release.