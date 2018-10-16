Efore terminates distribution agreement with Powerbox

Effective immediately, Efore SpA says ithas terminated its distribution agreement with Powerbox due to their recent change in ownership.

"In order to best support existing customers of Efore/Powerbox, Efore has realigned the relationships with our existing Distribution Partners to cover the respective territories. Efore is committed to a smooth transition of the relationship with each customer and will provide all needed support to ensure a successful continuance of your valuable trust in our company and products," Efore writes in a press release.



It was in late June 2018 that Japanese Cosel Co, Ltd acquired The Powerbox Group.