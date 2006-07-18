Aqueous Technologies Wins Advanced Packaging Award

Aqueous Technologies announces that it has been awarded an Advanced Packaging Award in the category of Surface Treatment Equipment and Materials for its innovative Simple Green Stencil and Misprint Cleaner.

The crystal glass award was presented by Advanced Packaging Magazine's Publisher David Barach to Joe Herr during a ceremony that took place at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.



Simple Green Stencil and Misprint Cleaner is designed for use in immersion stencil cleaning systems such as ultrasonic stencil cleaners and is also available in a trigger spray for manual stencil cleaning applications.

