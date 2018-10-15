Electronics Production | October 15, 2018
Business is moving for Incap - increases estimate
The EMS provider is updating its estimate for the company's 2018 full-year result. Based on preliminary calculations and estimates Incap expects its revenues and operating profit (EBIT) in 2018 to be clearly higher than in 2017.
The group's revenue in 2017 amounted to EUR 48.5 million and operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 4.5 million.
The company estimated previously on 15 August 2018 that the Group's revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in 2018 will be higher than in 2017, provided that there are no major changes in exchange rates or in material availability, Incap writes in an update.
