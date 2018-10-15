© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Aegis & Inovaxe partners to improve inventory management, accuracy, & visibility

Aegis Software and material handling specialist Inovaxe, have teamed up to provide an integrated solution that delivers ultra-lean material handling, storage, and production capabilities.

This combination aims to help manufacturers improve productivity, reduce labor and inventory costs, maximise yield, optimize floor space, and minimise unplanned downtime, ultimately increasing quality, revenues, and customer satisfaction.



Inventory management on the factory floor is a tremendous area of lost opportunity for organisations to realise a direct effect on the bottom line profit and customer satisfaction. Yet, for many manufacturers, this is an area that is often viewed as a chasm that consumes finances and resources, Ageis explains in a press release.



The partnership between Aegis and Inovaxe eliminates that chasm, thereby driving out cost and inefficiencies that can now be redirected to growing the business. The Inovaxe product line provides Single Package, Single Location storage Carts, and bins that dynamically optimise storage space while intelligently ensuring the right part is picked at the right time. Users can now add the functionality of the MES and QMS (Quality Management System) platform from Aegis, FactoryLogix, which manages the complete manufacturing production lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution.



“Aegis offers a holistic platform that includes robust lean materials management capabilities that manage factory floor materials using a lean ‘pull-based’ approach. Due to FactoryLogix’ unique ability to provide complete material awareness, at the lowest level of component, including location, real-time consumption, and machine utilization manufacturers are able to drastically reduce inventory costs and maximize utilization,” says Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software, in the release. “By partnering with Inovaxe, we are providing a complementary offering that further assures the right part is picked at the right time and that real-time information is being communicated across the supply chain to drive down inventory costs and increase production throughput.”