Boeing invests in Accion Systems to propel satellite capabilities

Boeing announces that it is investing in Accion Systems Inc., a Boston, Massachusetts.,-based startup pioneering scalable electric propulsion technology to transform satellite capabilities in and beyond Earth's orbit.

Accion's new Tiled Ionic Liquid Electrospray (TILE) in-space propulsion system aims to increase the lifespan and manoeuvrability of satellites and other vehicles in space. Leveraging a non-toxic, ionic liquid propellant and postage stamp-size thrusters, the TILE system is smaller, lighter and more cost-effective than traditional ion engines.



"Accion's scalable technology can help bring game-changing capabilities to satellites, space vehicles and customers," says Brian Schettler, managing director of Boeing HorizonX Ventures, in a press release. "Investing in startups with next-generation concepts accelerates satellite innovation, unlocking new possibilities and economics in Earth orbit and deep space."



Founded in 2014 by two Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers, Accion has received annual contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense for the past three years.



"Our TILE product family gives satellites greater capabilities, and at the size of a postage stamp, it fundamentally rewrites the relationship between mass and propulsion," Natalya Bailey, CEO of Accion says. "Boeing's aerospace leadership will help us deliver safer, higher performance next-generation propulsion systems to market for satellite and deep space exploration applications."



Boeing HorizonX Ventures led the investment round with participation from GETTYLAB. The investment and partnership will help Accion grow its manufacturing and connect with Boeing experts, resources and state-of-the-art facilities.