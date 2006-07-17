Anritsu announces European expansion

As part of an ongoing process of continued growth and

investment, Anritsu has announced the formation of Anritsu EMEA Limited.

Anritsu's continued commitment to the Europe Middle East and Africa has seen a number of investments over the past 12 months and the formation of the EMEA Company further strengthens future plans to provide customers with continually improved services, products and unparalleled value.



Last year the company completed it's acquisition of the NetTest organisation which resulted in an expanded product portfolio providing complete solutions for existing and next-generation wired and wireless communication systems.



In financial year ending March 2006 Anritsu achieved a sales growth of 30% in Europe. Further investments continue to be made throughout the organisation. The company is also extending its geographic coverage in Iberia and the Middle East with the opening of new offices in Spain and Dubai. The company has also recently added 10 new partners within its distributor network across EMEA.