© SemiGen Electronics Production | October 10, 2018
SemiGen acquires thin film circuit manufacturer Ion Beam Milling
Ion Beam Milling is a 35-year-old, New Hampshire-based manufacturing company who pioneered several thin film circuit processing techniques using ion beam milling approaches.
The acquired company has serviced the RFuW industry with thin film products and fabrication services which include custom and standard Attenuators, Filters, Heat Spreaders, High Power Resistors, Laser Diode Sub-mounts, Lange Couplers, Planar Chip Inductors, and Transmission Lines.
To realise the synergies between the two companies, Ion Beam Milling fabrication equipment and their entire staff will be transitioned into SemiGen's 43'000 square foot facility in Londonderry, New Hampshire over the next 3 months. The facility contains multiple clean rooms including a fully renovated wafer fabrication area to support the additional product and volume and is expected to transition with minimal down time, the company writes in a press release.
“Gail and I are happy to have found a buyer like SemiGen who understands the business and will continue to service our customers while providing long term stability to our staff,” says Bob Quagan, founder of Ion Beam Milling, in the release.
Jim Barrett, President of Ion Beam will be assisting in the transition of the company. While this plan is developed, there will be no changes in the business operations of Ion Beam Milling.
“We’re very excited about this key acquisition,” says Jim Morgan, CEO of SemiGen. “It’s enabled us to make the strategic move into thin film while leveraging our current offerings. Ion Beam Milling has an exceptional heritage we expect to build on.”
