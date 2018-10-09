© BorgWarner Electronics Production | October 09, 2018
BorgWarner opens new plant in Wuhan
BorgWarner has inaugurated its new production plant in the Caidian Economic Development Zone in Wuhan, China. Occupying a land area of 48'595 square metres and floor area of 26'000 square metres, the new facility integrates functions including production, engineering, quality, sales, logistics, administration and finance.
s part of its efforts to support growing demand from the Chinese combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle market, BorgWarner's new facility will produce drive motors, P2 motors, Belt Alternator Starter Systems, starters, alternators and related components, the company states in a press release.
"This is a new milestone in BorgWarner's history in China. The new plant will significantly improve our manufacturing capability in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle products, underpinning our sustained growth in coming years," says Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "Leveraging our leading technologies and system integration ability, we will continue to meet growing demand from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) customers with our localized production and engineering capability."
The construction of the Wuhan plant started in 2016, one year after BorgWarner's acquisition of Remy. The new facility integrates the former Remy plant with nearby production sites and adds new production lines. In addition to its original capacity, the new plant will produce drive motors, P2 motors, and other EV and HEV products locally for the first time. More than 300 employees currently work in the plant, and the company expects the workforce to double in five years.
"This is a new milestone in BorgWarner's history in China. The new plant will significantly improve our manufacturing capability in combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle products, underpinning our sustained growth in coming years," says Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems. "Leveraging our leading technologies and system integration ability, we will continue to meet growing demand from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) customers with our localized production and engineering capability."
The construction of the Wuhan plant started in 2016, one year after BorgWarner's acquisition of Remy. The new facility integrates the former Remy plant with nearby production sites and adds new production lines. In addition to its original capacity, the new plant will produce drive motors, P2 motors, and other EV and HEV products locally for the first time. More than 300 employees currently work in the plant, and the company expects the workforce to double in five years.
BorgWarner opens new plant in Wuhan BorgWarner has inaugurated its new production plant in the Caidian Economic Development...
Porsche increases investment in start-ups by €150 million Porsche says that it has increased its total investment in venture capital activities by EUR...
Finnish VR company raises $31 million in funding Varjo Technologies has a goal of bringing the world’s first human-eye resolution VR / XR...
Mercedes-Benz starts building battery factory next to US vehicle plant The German automotive-giant has held a groundbreaking for the construction of a new battery factory. The factory will be built near the vehicle production site in Tuscaloosa, Alabama providing batteries for future electric SUV under the product...
Leoni and Diehl enters partnership dedicated to electromobility Leoni and Diehl have entered into a strategic partnership covering battery systems for...
Thomas & Betts is now ABB Installation Products ABB announces that the Thomas & Betts Corporation will begin doing...
Raytheon delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA Raytheon says that it has delivered the first Space Enabled Effects for Military...
RUAG Space takes further steps into New Space RUAG Space has signed a cooperation agreement with Italian space company SITAEL...
Toyota and Softbank to set up autonomous mobility JV Toyota Motor Corporation and SoftBank have agreed to form a strategic partnership to facilitate...
Rethink Robotics closes shop The collaborative robotics pioneer has reportedly closed shop, affecting 91 employees. It...
Fineline Global expands in Scandinavia Fineline Global is looking to expand on the Scandinavian market. To facilitate this the...
Siemens to acquire US electric infrastructure manufacturer Siemens plans to acquire Massachusetts-based Russelectric, a US manufacturer...
Jabil plans for temporary shutdowns of two Silicon Valley sites The EMS provider is planning to temporarily close two of its California based manufacturing...
First Polestar 1 prototype cars start production Momentum in the development of the Polestar 1 has increased with the production of the first...
The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream? Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop...
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13...
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab' H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the...
MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This...
Nano Dimension extends its reach in the defence sector Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has managed to sell an additional two...
RUAG Space expands electronics competence in Germany Navigation computers for satellites are currently being tested at the RUAG Space...
Boeing completes acquisition of Millennium Space Systems Boeing says that it has completed its acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments