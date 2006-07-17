Samsung invest in its Ulsan plant

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said that the company will invest $401 million to increase PCB production in its PCB plant in Ulsan, Korea, according to an article published by Kyong-Ae Choi of the Dow Jones News Service.

A company's spokesman said that the investment was made not only to meet growing demand worldwide for PCBs but also to reinforce the company's business competitiveness in the field.

