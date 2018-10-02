© SCHMID Electronics Production | October 02, 2018
Schmid and Avaco forms JV for vacuum processing systems
As of October 1st, Schmid Group and Avaco Co., Ltd. will join forces in a newly established joint venture to address the increasing need for high volume vacuum processing in electronics manufacturing.
Schmid has developed advanced vacuum processes for high-end PCB and IC substrate manufacturing. Vacuum-based cleaning and deposition processes support a range of applications which cannot be produced with conventional wet processing. They are a key enabler for advanced materials processing. Avaco on the other hand is a supplier of sputter deposition systems for high-tech industries such as flat panel displays.
The joint venture will take advantage of Schmids process know-how and access to the electronics market combined with Avaco’s competences in vacuum system design and their local production capability. The joint venture will focus on expanding the market share of vacuum processing in the PCB, IC substrate and embedded substrate market using technology from Schmid and Avaco.
“Partnering with a world leader in vacuum coating systems will allow us to introduce disruptive innovations to our customers in the advanced electronics manufacturing market. In the upcoming months we will present high capacity plasma treatment and copper sputtering systems. These tools will address the challenges that our customers are facing in the processing of advanced base material. The newly developed processes have an improved Cost of Ownership (CoO) and reach a very short Return on Investment (RoI) for the user,” says Christian Schmid, President and CEO of Schmid Group.
