© Siga Electronics Electronics Production | October 01, 2018
KAMIC Group acquires SIGA Electronics
Swedish KAMIC Group AB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in UK-based SIGA (Electronics) Ltd. The sellers are Richard and Christine Thrussell.
SIGA (Electronics) Ltd is a British manufacturer of all types of toroidal and bobbin wound components, and associated assemblies. The company has been operating since 1961 and has steadily expanded, it now occupies its own purpose built, 15'000 square foot factory in Sandy, Bedfordshire, where over 50 employees are involved in the production.
“SIGA (Electronics) Ltd is a highly respected supplier in its product niche and the company’s management has demonstrated a solid ability to build strong and lasting customer relationships. SIGA’s customer structure also complements very well to the principal customer groups we serve in ETAL Group, our steadily growing supplier of magnetic components that today makes up the Magnetics business area in our group. SIGA is therefore a great addition to the KAMIC family of companies,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group, in a press release.
Richard Thrussell, ex-shareholder and Managing Director at SIGA (Electronics) Ltd, will stay in a leading role in the company and work closely together with Dan Phelan, head of KAMIC Group’s business area Magnetics, of which SIGA will be part.
“The sale of the business to KAMIC should help secure a bright future for SIGA (Electronics) Ltd – with the support and opportunities available from being part of a large group,” adds Richard.
