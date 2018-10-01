© Schweizer

German PCB manufacturer appoints new CEO

Schramberg-based PCB manufacturer, Schweizer Electronic AG, has appointed Dr. Rolf Merte as a member of its executive board for period of five years and also designated him as the new Chairman.

“In view of the huge investment in China and the forthcoming market introduction of the embedding technology Dr. Rolf Merte will make an important contribution to the successful implementation of the company strategy and together with his board colleagues Nicolas Schweizer and Marc Bunz pursue the adopted strategy of growth and internationalisation,” the company writes in an update.



Depending on his availability, Dr. Merte will start his new position as CEO of Schweizer El on April 1st, 2019 the latest.



Dr. Merte brings with him experience from the research field from not only in Berlin, but also at the CERN in Switzerland as well as Stanford, he has also held top management positions in various international technology companies active in the automotive supply industry as the industrial automation technology sector.