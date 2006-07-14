Electronics Production | July 14, 2006
PartnerTech to Double operating profit
Sweden's largest EMS-provider PartnerTech presents a strong first half year report (January - june 2006). The operating profit more than doubled to EUR 9,65 million (4,42 ). However the transition to the RoHS-directive has affected access to components, and thereby to the manufacture of electronic products, in the region.
Net sales rose to approximately 160 million (1,001.1) in January-June. The operating profit more than doubled to SEK 89.8 million (41.1). The profit after tax was SEK 62.0 million (23.7). Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK 4.97 (2.00). The second quarter operating profit was up by 159% from the same period of 2005.
The effort to phase out lead, among other materials, in the production of electronic products caused some disruption in January-June. The transition to the RoHS-directive has affected access to components, and thereby to the manufacture of electronic products, in the region. Furthermore, strong overall demand for flat television screens, computers and electronic products for the automotive industry has lengthened delivery times for some components.
Some of PartnerTech's customers experienced substantially higher demand in January-June. However, the general assessment was that basic demand for PartnerTech's services was stable and that the market remained essentially unchanged from the same period of 2005.
The trend among industrial companies to outsource a growing percentage of their production to contract manufacturers is expected to continue. PartnerTech's ability to offer an overall outsourcing strategy and a broad range of services in various geographic markets therefore adds confidence.
Click Here to download the latest report in PDF-format (external link).
