Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando

Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now opened the door to ints new Innovation Centre at its Missiles and Fire Control (MFC) facility in Orlando, Florida. In this 6'500-square-foot space, employees are empowered with the technology and tools to develop creative solutions to complex problems.

"Innovation is our 'day job' — it is core to who we are and everything we do," says Frank St. John, executive vice president at MFC, in a press release. "This facility gives employees the means to bring ideas from our unlimited imaginations to life. The result of which will help us invent technologies to solve previously unsolvable problems."Five specialised labs, a next-generation video conference capability and an interactive lobby serve more than 5'000 employees and counting amidst a hiring surge at the southwest Orlando facility. Virtual reality, robotics, computer-simulated environments, 3-D printing and more are available at workers' fingertips to encourage new ways of thinking and approaching business needs. The space will also host monthly hands-on demonstrations as well as live webcasts across the business.This is the second of its kind at MFC. In less than a year's time, the Innovation Center in Dallas, Texas, has helped secure millions of dollars' worth of captured programs."The Innovation Center is a destination for our program teams to explore what's possible with the use of high technology," said Tom Mirek, vice president deputy of engineering and technology at MFC. "Like we already have in Dallas, we're going to recognize Orlando's Innovation Center for being a vital resource to the success of our company for years to come."The Orlando's Innovation Centre is comprised of five different labs: