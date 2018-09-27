© NAI

NAI opens second facility in China

NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a new manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China, designed to cut lead times for domestic customers in China.

The new Suzhou Plant #2 will be located “within” China. NAI’s current 126’200 square foot manufacturing plant in Suzhou is located “outside” China in a duty-bonded zone in order to trade in US dollars, the company explains in a press release.



The new Plant #2 operation “within” China, called the NAI Communication Technology Innovation (Suzhou) Company, Ltd., will conduct business in local Ren Min Bi (RMB) currency.



In order for NAI to conduct business with domestic Chinese companies from their current Suzhou plant in China, they must import goods, clear customs and exchange USD currency to RMB currency, since they are in a duty-bonded zone. Processing these orders requires several weeks lead-time. With the new NAI Communication Technology Innovation (Suzhou) Company, Ltd. these extra steps will be eliminated for domestic customers, and thus reduce customer lead times.



This new NAI Suzhou plant represents a longterm commitment to improve supply chain in China and is said to be very important to growing NAI’s business in China.



“China’s growing economic development will bring more business opportunities to NAI. We are committed to growing our business in China by investing in people, product and process,” says Bill Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing, in the press release.