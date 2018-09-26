© Henkel General | September 26, 2018
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies
Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive Technologies business at the company’s headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany.
The company is investing more than EUR 130 million in this venture. Once completed, the new facility will allow more than 350 Henkel experts to develop new technologies and applications for a variety of industries. The opening of the new centre is scheduled for the end of 2020.
“Innovations are an integral part of our corporate strategy. They drive our growth. That is why we are making this targeted investment in innovation and growth,” says Henkel CEO Hans Van Bylen, in a press release. “This particular investment is also a strong commitment to our hometown, Düsseldorf, which is one of our largest research, development and production sites worldwide.”
“The innovation center for Adhesive Technologies will support our ambition to offer innovative solutions and comprehensive service to our customers. We want to take our innovation capabilities for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings to the next level,” explained Jan-Dirk Auris, Henkel Board member for the Adhesive Technologies business.
The seven-story innovation centre will feature numerous labs, research and testing facilities, office space and conference rooms spread out over an area of about 50’000 square metres. Following its planned completion at the end of 2020, more than 350 employees from the Research and Development, Product Development, Application Technology, Technical Service and Innovation areas will move into the centre. These employees all currently work in different buildings across the Düsseldorf site.
