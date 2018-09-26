© Jabil

Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’

EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is working. What we’re doing is reflected in our results and our outlook,” CEO Mark Mondello said during a conference call related to the company’s fiscal performance.

While the fourth quarter might not have delivered a profit – the full year did. The company recorded a net income loss of 57.3 million during its fourth quarter 2018, after delivering a profit during the same period last year.



However, looking at the company’s full year performance we see that Jabil recorded net revenues of USD 22.1 billion (USD 19 billion) with a net income of 86.3 million (USD 129 million).



“I’m really pleased with our fiscal 2018 results and the positive momentum we’re seeing across the business,” Mark Mondello, says in a press release.



The company’s Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) showed a year-on-year revenue growth of 23 percent, and the EMS operations increased 11 percent YoY. Full year operating income was USD 542.2 million.



“As we begin fiscal 2019, we’re steadfast in our commitment to deliver value for shareholders. We’ll continue to pursue strategic capabilities and technologies in select end-markets that should result in even more sustainable earnings and cash flows over the next three to four years.” says Mondello in the release as the company moves into fiscal year 2019 with a revenue guidance for the first quarter of USD 5.8 billion to USD 6.4 billion.