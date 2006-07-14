Intel to cut 1,000 managers worldwide

Intel plans to reduce the number of managers worldwide by about 1,000, said company spokesman Chuck Mulloy.

According to Mulloy, employees were informed earlier Thursday and the reduction will only affect managers. He said the action is part of Intel previously announced plans to reduce costs and improve the decision making and communications across the company.



Mulloy declined to comment on whether there will be further workforce reductions but noted the company is continuing its evaluation of Intel's business. The spokesman did note that when Intel announced the business evaluation in April it said it would come out of the process as a smaller and more agile company.

