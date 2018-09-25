© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

US Digital selects E by Siplace

Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US Digital has selected an ASM E by Siplace system to modernise its placement capability with a faster platform.

ASM’s E by Siplace was designed specifically to address the complexities of the mid-speed market, where high-mix, multi-product production is the norm and cost-effective advanced placement performance is required.



"It is imperative that our optical and magnetic encoder products are produced with the highest quality for superior performance," says Neal Donowitz, Chief Operating Officer, US Digital, in a press release. "We needed a faster placement system that could enable higher production rates, place odd shaped components and simplify programming and changeover. E by SIPLACE ticks all the boxes."



"The gains in efficiency we’ve realized since the system’s installation have been notable," adds Mike Pomerinke, US Digital’s Operations Manager. "One of our products contains quite a variety of components and we were able to cut placement time by nearly 60% versus our previous solution. Plus, with E by SIPLACE, we actually get the production volumes we were quoted. That’s a first!"



"We are getting more than twice the productivity, the ability to troubleshoot any set-up or maintenance tasks ourselves with ASM’s easy-to-follow online instructions and videos, and our engineers are delighted with its ease-of-use. They appreciate how simple it is to program off-line and how quickly they can teach new components and placement position," Donowitz says in conclusion. "E by SIPLACE was the right decision for US Digital and our goals of increased speed, quality and capacity for today’s requirements and future growth."