Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary

Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in Tatabánya, Hungary.

The plant will focus on developing and producing parts and components related to new energy vehicles and smart network vehicles, including connectors, wiring harnesses, and smart wires, the company states in a press update.



“As part of SINBON, we share a core value; that is to deliver great quality services to our customers. At SINBON, we place huge importance on fulfilling our customers’ needs from all across the world. The Hungary factory will have a crucial role in supporting our customers here in Europe and I am confident that we can achieve our goals together,” says Joseph Wang, CEO of SINBON Electronics in the release.



The company has been invested in Hungary since 2015 – and is currently running a plan divided into two phases. Phase one stretches from 2016 – 2019 and includes investments of about EUR 5 million, as well as the addition of 350 employees. In phase two – based on the current investment situation, the company is planning to increase the investment amount with another EUR 8 million as well as developing more applications for industry 4.0, renewable energy and IoT.



The new factory area measures about 15’000 square metres, which is dedicated in fulfilling local customers’ needs of Europe.