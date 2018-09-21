Saki selects Jayson Moy as GM, Saki Asia Pacific

Inspection equipment supplier, Saki Corporation, announces that it has selected Jayson Moy as General Manager of Saki Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Moy has an extensive background in the electronics industry. As managing director for all aspects of Saki Asia Pacific, he’ll be responsible for Saki’s complete line of 2D and 3D automated solder paste, optical, and x-ray inspection and measurement systems. Saki Asia Pacific covers all of Asia, with the exception of Japan, Greater China, and Korea.



Prior to Saki, Moy was VP sales for CheckSum, based in Arlington, Washington, and then in Singapore. Before that, Moy spent 20 years working for PVA. He was treasurer and operations director at PVA’s headquarters in New York, managing director of PVA Asia based in Singapore, and started and set up the entire PVA Asia operation from staff to distribution network.



“Jayson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Saki,” says Sakie (Jodie) Akiyama, president of Saki, in a press release. “His technical expertise, finance and management background, and ability to understand the markets and needs of people and companies throughout Asia and in the United States, enhance the service and support he provides to Saki and its customers. Jayson is looking forward to working with electronics companies in the Asia Pacific area who need to ensure that their electronics assemblies and packages meet the highest quality standards.”