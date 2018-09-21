© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Sanmina expands its production base in Hungary

US-based EMS provider Sanmina-SCI, is planning a capacity expansion project at its operations in Tatabánya, Hungary.

With this investment of EUR 20 million, the company will focus on the manufacturing of automotive electronics, it will create 220 new jobs, but also generate a 50% increase in the volume of the electronic equipment that is produced and tested, reports HIPA - Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency



It was 20 years ago that Sanmina decided to open a European plant in Hungary. The first hall, of 10,000 square metres, was built in 1997 in Tatabánya as part of a greenfield investment, which was followed by an additional construction project of the same size three years later.



The next step happened in 2006, when the company purchased the abandoned production hall next to its facility, which made it possible to quadruple the original production area. Sanmina’s base in Tatabánya have become the largest in Europe.