VirTex Enterprises Acquires PPI-Time Zero

Austin, Texas-based EMS provider, VirTex Enterprises, is acquiring fellow EMS provider PPI-Time Zero (PPI)

PPI features over 100’000 square feet of manufacturing space with the ability to produce both complex electronic components and complete systems for customer platforms with volumes ranging from prototyping to full-scale production.



“PPI provides many additional services that our customers have been asking for. We now can provide a single source for electronic design, metal fabrication, and wire and cable assembly, as well as the traditional services of supply chain, PCBA assembly and system build,” says Brad Heath, CEO of VirTex, in a press release. “This opens many new opportunities for our customers to consolidate their supply base with VirTex with the new capability to take a project from inception through end of life, all with in-house resources.”



Dana Pittman, president of PPI-Time Zero, adds, "We are very excited about the expanded geographic footprint of the combined entities that ensures redundant capacity and disaster recovery, as well as adding manufacturing facilities in close proximity to our existing customers. Prior to this, we have been focused primarily in the Northeast. We now have a presence and manufacturing capability to offer our customers locations in the Midwest, the Southwest and even a low-cost region in Mexico."