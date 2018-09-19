© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 19, 2018
VirTex Enterprises Acquires PPI-Time Zero
Austin, Texas-based EMS provider, VirTex Enterprises, is acquiring fellow EMS provider PPI-Time Zero (PPI)
PPI features over 100’000 square feet of manufacturing space with the ability to produce both complex electronic components and complete systems for customer platforms with volumes ranging from prototyping to full-scale production.
“PPI provides many additional services that our customers have been asking for. We now can provide a single source for electronic design, metal fabrication, and wire and cable assembly, as well as the traditional services of supply chain, PCBA assembly and system build,” says Brad Heath, CEO of VirTex, in a press release. “This opens many new opportunities for our customers to consolidate their supply base with VirTex with the new capability to take a project from inception through end of life, all with in-house resources.”
Dana Pittman, president of PPI-Time Zero, adds, "We are very excited about the expanded geographic footprint of the combined entities that ensures redundant capacity and disaster recovery, as well as adding manufacturing facilities in close proximity to our existing customers. Prior to this, we have been focused primarily in the Northeast. We now have a presence and manufacturing capability to offer our customers locations in the Midwest, the Southwest and even a low-cost region in Mexico."
“PPI provides many additional services that our customers have been asking for. We now can provide a single source for electronic design, metal fabrication, and wire and cable assembly, as well as the traditional services of supply chain, PCBA assembly and system build,” says Brad Heath, CEO of VirTex, in a press release. “This opens many new opportunities for our customers to consolidate their supply base with VirTex with the new capability to take a project from inception through end of life, all with in-house resources.”
Dana Pittman, president of PPI-Time Zero, adds, "We are very excited about the expanded geographic footprint of the combined entities that ensures redundant capacity and disaster recovery, as well as adding manufacturing facilities in close proximity to our existing customers. Prior to this, we have been focused primarily in the Northeast. We now have a presence and manufacturing capability to offer our customers locations in the Midwest, the Southwest and even a low-cost region in Mexico."
VirTex Enterprises Acquires PPI-Time Zero Austin, Texas-based EMS provider, VirTex Enterprises, is acquiring fellow EMS provider...
Varroc expands electronics capabilities via JV agreement Varroc Lighting Systems says that the company has signed a joint venture agreement with...
tbp responds to the market by expanding capacity Dutch EMS provider, tbp, which operates in the Benelux region has been experiencing an...
Veoneer forms Advisory Board Veoneer announces that the company is forming an Advisory Board, where members can...
ITEN to expand its production capacity ITEN says that the company is drastically expanding its production capacity for...
Incap Group names new CEO Mr Otto Pukk has been appointed as the CEO of Incap Group. He joined Incap in...
EV manufacturer signs $1bn+ investment with Saudi Arabian fund Lucid Motors announces that the company has executed a USD 1+ billion investment...
Global fab equipment spending to increase 14% this year Global fab equipment spending will increase 14% this year to USD 62.8 billion and is expected to rise 7.5%, to USD 67.5 billion, in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive year of spending growth and the highest investment year for fab...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Salcomp appoints new corporate vice president, R&D Pasi Savolainen, Salcomp's current General Manager & Vice President...
Williams and Unipart form new battery manufacturing JV Formed as a JV by Williams Advanced Engineering and Unipart Manufacturing Group, Hyperbat will open in early 2019 in Coventry, creating around ninety new jobs, at a new facility that will produce batteries for future hybrid and...
Fire at Tesla’s Gigafactory was quickly contained Late in the evening on Saturday a fire reportedly broke out at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada –...
Vector acquires French specialist German automotive electronics specialist, Vector, has acquired 100% of the shares of the...
Planet opens new satellite manufacturing factory In San Francisco Planet announces the official opening of its new satellite manufacturing and testing factory, located in the heart of San Francisco.
Heraeus opens precious metals factory in China Heraeus Precious Metals has opened its new advanced precious metals factory in...
Compass Group forms electronics group Private equity firm, Compass Group Equity Partners, announces the formation of a...
Hella officially opens its electronics plant in Lithuania The lighting and electronics specialist Hella has officially opened the doors to its new...
TrendForce's comments on new iPhone models Apple unveiled new versions of its iPhone on Wednesday and the specs are consistent with...
Isola named new CFO Material science company, Isola Group, has promoted Troy Ruhrer, formerly Vice President...
Enphase Energy expands manufacturing capacity with Flex in Mexico Enphase Energy, a energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters...
Lilium appoints Yann de Vries as VP corporate development Lilium GmbH, the aviation start-up developing an on-demand air mobility service...
Fire at Umicore’s Hoboken facility extinguished Yesterday – September 12, 2018 – there was a fire at a scrubber installation (unit that...
MCUs sales to reach record-high annual revenues through 2022 The market for microcontrollers—the IC industry’s original...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments