© ITEN

ITEN to expand its production capacity

ITEN says that the company is drastically expanding its production capacity for SMD-mounted micro-batteries used to store energy and power in electronics circuits.

The short-term objective with this investment is that the company wants be in a position where it is able to manufacture up to a few million micro-batteries per application / per year – and in several application fields.



During the summer, the company has moved to its new 2’000 square-metre industrial premises located nearby Lyon, France. These premises have first been adapted to have the built-in ISO-6 clean-rooms and then to install and hook-up all the production equipments required for the automated manufacture of the SMD micro-batteries.



“All automatic production machines shall be set-up and in operation by the end of 2018” stated Fabien GABEN, President of ITEN, in a company blog post.