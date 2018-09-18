© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Salcomp appoints new corporate vice president, R&D

Pasi Savolainen, Salcomp's current General Manager & Vice President, for the company's Taiwan Operations, has been appointed as Corporate Vice President, R&D for the company's location in Shenzhen, China.

In his new role, he will report to Markku Hangasjärvi, President & CEO of Salcomp and will become a member in Salcomp’s Global Management Team. At the same time, Simon Kwong has decided to leave from Salcomp, in order to explore other opportunities outside the company.



Pasi Savolainen joined Salcomp back in 2010. During his 8 years with Salcomp, Mr. Savolainen has worked in several managerial positions in R&D and Sales in Salo, Finland, as the General Manager, Salcomp North America Operations in Campbell, USA and most recently in as GM & VP in Taipei, Taiwan. Before joining Salcomp, he worked more than 10 years within mobile phone R&D at Nokia.



This appointment comes into force with immediate effect.