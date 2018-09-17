© Tesla

Fire at Tesla’s Gigafactory was quickly contained

Late in the evening on Saturday a fire reportedly broke out at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada – however, the fire was contained by early Sunday and production has since resumed.

Tesla’s Gigafactory produces the battery packs and electric motors for the company’s Model 3 vehicle. According to Tesla there were no injuries related to the fire, a Reuters report reads.



The county’s fire department responded to the fire on Saturday 10:12 pm (PDT) – the fire was suppressed by the sprinkler system in the factory as well as with the help of the fire department



The fire reportedly happened in the cooling tube coating oven, which is on the third floor of the factory, and was quickly contained, Reuters reports citing a Tesla spokesperson.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.