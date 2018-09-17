PCB | September 17, 2018
TTM Technologies opens offices in Japan and India
PCB manufacturer TTM Technologies, announces the opening of its new regional sales office in Shin-Yokohama, Japan.
The new Japan regional sales office will provide local service to our customers located in the Japan and Korea region. Earlier this year, TTM also established a regional sales office in India.
"TTM is dedicated to continuous improvement in how we service our customers around the world. The opening of these new sales offices in Japan and India demonstrates this commitment, strengthening TTM’s presence in both countries in support of our customers and better positioning us for future growth,” said Mr. Kent Hardwick, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, in a press release.
