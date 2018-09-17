© Vector Electronics Production | September 17, 2018
Vector acquires French specialist
German automotive electronics specialist, Vector, has acquired 100% of the shares of the French tool company Squoring Technologies.
Squoring Technologies, based in Toulouse, specialises in monitoring software and system development projects in the aeronautics, aerospace, automotive, railway, and other sectors. The contracts were signed in mid-June, a press release reads.
This acquisition extends Vector's testing portfolio by adding the Squore decision-making dashboard for improving the quality and performance of IT projects.
Squoring Technologies was founded in 2010 in Toulouse. The 10 employees will be added to the Vector group and will be managed by Patrick Artola, CEO of Squoring Technologies.
“We are thrilled to join the Vector family, as it is clear that we share the same values of excellence, fairness and customer focus. Within the Vector Group, we can significantly strengthen our R&D activities. Vector's global reach will enable us to continue to deliver outstanding technology capabilities to our customers in the software industry”, says Patrick Artola.
“Squoring’s offering is another building block for Vector’s strategy to provide a comprehensive solution for verification and validation of complex embedded software systems. It integrates well with Vector’s system testing and code testing portfolio”, adds Thomas Riegraf, managing director of Vector.
