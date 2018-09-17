© heraeus

Heraeus opens precious metals factory in China

Heraeus Precious Metals has opened its new advanced precious metals factory in Nanjing, China, less than two years after breaking ground.

The 84'000 square metre facility – which represents an investment of about USD 120 million – is located in the Nanjing Jiangbei New Material Science and Technology Park, will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to refine and recycle precious metals as well as chemical products, especially Platinum Group Metals (PGM).



The recycling capacity will be increased to 3'000 tons, while its chemical production capacity will be increased three times. By 2020 the new site expects to employ over 200 highly qualified people.



China is one of the world’s largest consumers for Platinum group metals, which are used as emission and process catalysts for major industries such as the automotive, electronics, glass, chemicals, petrochemicals and pharmaceutical sectors. The country, however, lacks these natural resources and depends on imports and recycling.



“We are committed to working with companies along the entire precious metals value chain in China and towards a more sustainable and more innovation-oriented development, and to contribute to the growth of China's new materials sector,” says Jan Rinnert, Chairman of the Board of Management of Heraeus, in a press release.

wastewater will be treated in a special Heraeus IP protected process and disposed of in compliance with local standards.



The new factory is designed for expansion. A new wing of the building for precious metal coatings is now being built and is scheduled to open next year.