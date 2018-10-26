© Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Electronics Production | October 26, 2018
EMS .Ltd – three times bigger, four times faster
Just before the summer Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd (EMS), packed its bags and moved into a new facility, tripling in size. Now it’s time to fit added space with new equipment
The company will receive and install its new shiny SMT line in late 2018 (mid-December to be more precise), plus enhancements for the existing line – just because you get a new toy doesn’t mean you can ignore your old.
The (new) second line will consist of brand new;
At the same time the company’s first line is also showed some love and will be enhanced by additional board handling equipment to provide the same setup as the second line.
Modifications to the existing ASM Horizon 03iX with Hawkeye 1700 paste inspection to add the same Paste Roll Height Monitor and Automated Paste Dispenser II as detailed for the second line.
And also adding an in line workstation for hand placement and/or inspection pre reflow.
As you can see, the company went all out with their shopping list – But wait, there’s more.
EMS is also adding a new AOI machine, a MEK PowerSpector GTAz+GDAz 550BTL which incorporates top and bottom cameras to facilitate inspection of both sides of the PCB at the same time, reducing inspection times as only one transit through the machine is required for double sided assemblies and removing board handling. And while they were at it, why not add some automated board handling for the new AOI machine.
“The investment in this equipment is a significant one for EMS and represents a step change in our capacity, to support the growth and development of our customers,” the company writes in the release.
The (new) second line will consist of brand new;
- Board handling equipment to maximise automation and minimise board handling in process.
- ASM Horizon 03iX with Hawkeye 1700 paste inspection and;
- Paste Roll Height Monitor – which measures the height of the paste roll and sense when it needs replenishment.
- Automatic Paste Dispenser II – which automatically dispenses paste when detected by the sensor.
- Machine 1 – has two off 16 nozzle heads for chip shooting, with capacity of up to 120 different components.
- Machine 2 – has two off 8 nozzle heads for larger reeled components and tray components, with tray feeder for up to 20 different components and reel locations for up to 86 different components.
At the same time the company’s first line is also showed some love and will be enhanced by additional board handling equipment to provide the same setup as the second line.
Modifications to the existing ASM Horizon 03iX with Hawkeye 1700 paste inspection to add the same Paste Roll Height Monitor and Automated Paste Dispenser II as detailed for the second line.
And also adding an in line workstation for hand placement and/or inspection pre reflow.
As you can see, the company went all out with their shopping list – But wait, there’s more.
EMS is also adding a new AOI machine, a MEK PowerSpector GTAz+GDAz 550BTL which incorporates top and bottom cameras to facilitate inspection of both sides of the PCB at the same time, reducing inspection times as only one transit through the machine is required for double sided assemblies and removing board handling. And while they were at it, why not add some automated board handling for the new AOI machine.
“The investment in this equipment is a significant one for EMS and represents a step change in our capacity, to support the growth and development of our customers,” the company writes in the release.
EMS .Ltd – three times bigger, four times faster Just before the summer Berkshire based Electronic Manufacturing Solutions Ltd...
Mike McNamara to step down as CEO of Flex Flex announces that Michael M. McNamara, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, has...
Sionics gains medical accreditation UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Sionics Ltd, announces that it has recently...
Uniti to set up EV production site in the UK Uniti Sweden plans to establish an electric vehicle “pilot production plant” at...
Sponsored content by KontronKontron introduces COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module with new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1000 Processor Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computer Technology (ECT), introduces its new COMe-cVR6 (E2) Module in the COM Express® Compact Type 6 form factor. It is based on the new AMD Ryzen™ Embedded...
Kitron selected as main supplier of electronics for CROWS Kitron has signed a long-term manufacturing agreement expected to generate revenues...
Flex and Nike terminate business relationship Flex and Nike has mutually agreed to wind-down the footwear manufacturing...
AMG expands spent catalyst processing capacity AMG Vanadium has completed a feasibility study to replicate its existing Cambridge, Ohio...
Mynaric signs first satellite constellation MoU Mynaric has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an undisclosed company...
EDA industry revenue increase for Q2/2018 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 8.2 percent...
OHB tech connecting France to German radar reconnaissance system OHB System AG signed a contract with the German Federal Office for Equipment...
Garmin opens its Olathe campus expansion Garmin has opened the doors to its new 750’000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution...
Dyson's EV manufacturing plant to be up and running in 2020 A little over a year ago, more precisely September 2017, the world was told that British...
Kongsberg Automotive opens its newest Polish facility The Norwegian automotive component supplier has officially opened the doors to its new...
Nokia is planning layoffs in a bid to reduce costs The Finnish communications company plans to accelerate progress in its strategic growth...
Jabil president to retire after almost 30-year long career Jabil President William E. Peters has elected to retire effective December 31, 2018, following a...
Swedish EMS provider doubles production area in Russia Swedish elctronics manufacturer, Orbit One, says that it has reopened its newly...
Mycronic sees its net sales soar 123% during its third quarter “Mycronic delivered a strong third quarter, while we see stable market development within the segments where we operate. We are demonstrating robust growth, we are improving our margins, and we have a healthy order intake...
Flex & Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions Flex has entered into a partnership with Novo Nordisk to develop digital health solutions...
Amphenol Borisch expands in Michigan – adds new jobs Amphenol Borisch Technologies (ABT) is investing USD 3.7 million to expand its operations...
North American semi equipment industry posts September 2018 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.09 billion...
AT&S ups its guidance for the financial year 2018/19 Based on the business development in the first quarter of the current year, the positive...
Nano Dimension continues North American expansion Nano Dimension has signed an agreement establishing GoEngineer as a new US-based...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news