Enphase Energy expands manufacturing capacity with Flex in Mexico

Enphase Energy, a energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters, says that it has expanded its manufacturing agreement with Flex to include the company's facilities in Mexico.

Starting in Q2 of 2019, Flex will begin delivering Enphase products produced in Mexico to the US market as part of a mitigation plan for the impending USTR Section 301 tariff in the US.



"Flex has been a great manufacturing partner and has helped Enphase add an additional manufacturing line in Mexico," says Badri Kothandaraman, CEO at Enphase Energy in a press release. "Flex provides a cost-neutral path to scale our current products and bring up new products faster. This increased agility will help Enphase better serve our customers globally by cutting down cycle times, streamlining inventory and mitigating tariffs."



"Flex supports the most innovative companies in the world - those that push the envelope in technology and align with our ambition to help build a smarter, more sustainable world with connected energy solutions," adds Scott Graybeal, senior vice president of Energy Solutions at Flex. "Enphase is a leader in this area with a product philosophy founded on semiconductor innovation and dedication to the highest levels of product quality and reliability. Expanding our collaboration to Mexico will support this growing market with a responsive, regional manufacturing approach."