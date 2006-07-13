IPTE acquires 100% of Antest

IPTE announces that it has acquired all the shares of French company Antest.

IPTE has already owned 52 percent of this company since May 15, 2003. The remaining 48 percent of the shares were acquired from minority shareholder and founder Joël Drouyer as of April 1, 2006. Mr Drouyer remains active as a manager of the company.



Antest specializes in developing ICT test applications on several hardware platforms. It cooperates closely with Andelec, a 100 percent subsidiary of IPTE, which specializes in building test fixtures for electronics production.



As IPTE already had majority control over Antest, this take-over does not affect group sales figures. As of April 1, IPTE will no longer record any minority interest in earnings.



IPTE is a specialist in the development of turnkey automation systems for the production, testing and treatment of printed circuit boards and for final assembly and final test.