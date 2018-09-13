© mycronic

Mycronic to set up deep learning centre in California

Together with NuFlare Technology and D2S – with support from NVIDIA – Mycronic announces that it is establishing a Centre for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing (CDLe) in San Jose, California.

The collaboration has been formed to leverage deep learning’s problem-solving potential for electronics manufacturing, speed its adoption and leverage its breakthrough potential for customer solutions, Mycronic states in a press release.



“I'm pleased that we continue executing on our strategic direction to leverage digitalization to expand our offering, enhancing the functionality in data and image treatment and further strengthening our position within Industry 4.0 applications. Deep learning can provide both novel solutions to existing problems as well as new applications and services to help our customers increase yield, productivity and performance. Establishing the center will provide access to industry expertise and computing resources to accelerate our progress in these areas,” says Johan Franzén, Sr Vice President R&D, Mycronic, in the release.



The new centre will focus on deep learning, which is a subset of AI and machine learning, with the aim of helping to ensure the success of each company’s customers by speeding the use of deep learning technologies to provide advanced offerings for electronics manufacturing, leveraging GPUs and deep learning expertise from NVIDIA.