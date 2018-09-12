© Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Electronics Production | September 12, 2018
Toshiba expands its Mexican footprint
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Toshiba America Business Solutions has officially opened their collective 38’000-square-foot building in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Toshiba has invested USD 2 million to further modernise the company’s products and solutions development center. The move signals Toshiba’s increasing presence in Mexico’s technology hub.
“We were pleased to be joined by so many esteemed people today,” says Toshiba’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Maccabe, in a press release. “Toshiba’s expansion in Mexico is a central element of our global growth strategy. Toshiba’s expert team in Guadalajara produces the products and services we offer worldwide and is instrumental to our company’s success.”
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions focuses on retail store technology such as point-of-sale technology and systems. Toshiba America Business Solutions provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage.
Toshiba Mexico has increased its staff from 48 to 298 employees since beginning operations in the country in 2006. Toshiba’s Guadalajara operation has also undergone significant growth by expanding from 36 to 164 employees since that time.
“We were pleased to be joined by so many esteemed people today,” says Toshiba’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Maccabe, in a press release. “Toshiba’s expansion in Mexico is a central element of our global growth strategy. Toshiba’s expert team in Guadalajara produces the products and services we offer worldwide and is instrumental to our company’s success.”
Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions focuses on retail store technology such as point-of-sale technology and systems. Toshiba America Business Solutions provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage.
Toshiba Mexico has increased its staff from 48 to 298 employees since beginning operations in the country in 2006. Toshiba’s Guadalajara operation has also undergone significant growth by expanding from 36 to 164 employees since that time.
Ashok Leyland inaugurates its EV facility in Ennore, India Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its new electric vehicle (EV)...
FLIR Systems acquires Acyclica FLIR Systems says it has acquired Acyclica, Inc., a developer of software for...
Yamaha and Gogoro team up to make electric scooters Yamaha Motor and electric scooter maker, Gogoro, announce today that they have...
FF increase headcount as it speeds towards production The company recently celebrated the completion of the first Hanford-built pre-production...
Sponsored content by Electrolube, WentworthHow to Protect LEDs in Challenging Environments The increasing variety and complexity of applications is creating new challenges in terms of protective materials and users require the highest level of performance available. In short, protective materials must ensure that the LED can...
Toshiba expands its Mexican footprint Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Toshiba America Business Solutions has officially...
Pycom partner up with Season Group The IoT innovator teams up with EMS provider, Season Group, to help SME's turn ideas into...
Shortage of Intel CPU to impact notebook shipments TrendForce has adjusted its 2018 global notebook shipments projection downwards due to the worsening shortage of Intel CPUs. Intel originally planned to begin mass production of CPUs based on its latest Whiskey Lake...
Danfoss expands electrification capability via acquisition With the acquisition of AXCO-Motors, a provider of large electric solutions (from 250 kW...
Safran, CNRS and University of Poitiers set up joint research lab The parties inaugurated their joint lab, PRIMEO (short for "Partnership for Research...
Samsung opens a new AI centre in New York South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, is opening a new artificial intelligence (AI) research...
Nemaska Lithium signs 5-year supply agreement with Northvolt Canadian Nemaska Lithium announces that it has signed an agreement regarding the supply...
German battery manufacturer to set up manufacturing in Australia Germany’s sonnen, a manufacturer of smart residential solar storage...
Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson extends contract Volvo Cars has extended the contract of chief executive and president Håkan Samuelsson by...
Syrma Technology opens new Indian facility US and Chennai based EMS provider, Syrma Technology, announces that the company is...
IPC assesses growth potential for the North American EMS industry The North American electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industry has an USD 81 billion...
Trump to Apple: ’Make your products in the United States’ The President took to twitter on Saturday to tell the Cupertino company that if it wants to...
Senvion names new Chief Executive Officer The manufacturer of wind turbines has appointed Yves Rannou as Chief Executive...
He’s back: making Apple products better than Apple We have seen Scott Allen from Strange Parts first build his own iPhone, then bringing back the headphone jack to the iPhone 7 to then upgrade the internal memory by about 800%. I felt that he had taken it as far as he could – I was...
Universal Robots eyes large automation market potential in Vietnam The company says it is optimistic on expanding its presence in Vietnam in line with...
ACR Electronics beefs up its manufacturing capabilities Reinforcing its commitment to design and manufacture its own life-saving distress beacons and...
JUKI Automation Systems names new president Things are on the move at JUKI Automation Systems. As every activity brings about change...
China’s semi fab capacity to reach 20% worldwide share in 2020 The China IC Ecosystem Report, a comprehensive report for the IC manufacturing supply chain...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments