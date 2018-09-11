© Danfoss

Danfoss expands electrification capability via acquisition

With the acquisition of AXCO-Motors, a provider of large electric solutions (from 250 kW and up to 6 MW) for applications like maritime vessels and off-highway vehicles, Danfoss has strengthened its global position within mobile electrification.

Danfoss is responding to the growing customer demand for electric solutions to reduce emissions and benefit from the efficiency and productivity gains that these solutions bring.



“Electrification is a global megatrend and holds very strong potential in fighting pollution and climate change. This acquisition is another commitment to broaden our mobile electrification capability as a core competency for Danfoss. It gives us the total package for serving our global markets with optimal solutions, and fully supports our customers’ needs – regardless of the chosen technologies. This will enable further growth in the markets we serve, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming the highly experienced and knowledgeable team from AXCO-Motors,” says Eric Alström, President, Danfoss Power Solutions in a press release.



AXCO-Motors, headquartered in Lappeenranta, Finland, will be integrated into Danfoss Editron – a business within the Danfoss Power Solutions segment.



Kimmo Rauma, Vice President, Danfoss Editron, comments: “Several of our markets, such as off-highway, marine and distribution, are being challenged to reduce emissions and pollution. Mobile electric solutions are a highly relevant technology to this challenge, and AXCO-Motors is the leading expert in the large-scale power range up to 6 MW and thus an important and complementary technology to our current product range, and our mission to end pollution.”



"We have a passion for quality and for customer-focused products that fully meet the needs and requirements of each particular client, so joining Danfoss is great for us, because we have the same focus,” says Juhana Ylikojola, CEO at AXCO-Motors. “Being part of Danfoss means bigger capacity, a broader client base and possibilities for investment in innovation and market opportunities.”